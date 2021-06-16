William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 414,045 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,045 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $158,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 219,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,466,355. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

