William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 711,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
