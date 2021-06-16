William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 711,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

