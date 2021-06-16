William D. Rogers Purchases 2,000 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BATL stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Battalion Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
Further Reading: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.