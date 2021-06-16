William D. Rogers Purchases 2,000 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BATL stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Battalion Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Battalion Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth $504,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

