Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,027 shares of company stock worth $15,549,742 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

