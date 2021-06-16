Wing (WING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.75 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $22.26 or 0.00057522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $37.35 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00145348 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00179707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00923255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.21 or 1.00324113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,802,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,677,708 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.