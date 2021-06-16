Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.35

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wipro by 111.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,639 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Wipro by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Wipro by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.