Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.35

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 2483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wipro by 111.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,639 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Wipro by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 448.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Wipro by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

