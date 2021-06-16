WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. 7,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,790. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.