WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

