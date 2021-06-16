Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $30.73

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $31.80. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.