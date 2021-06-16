Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $30.73

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $31.80. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
