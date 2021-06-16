WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Get WPP alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $11,800,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.