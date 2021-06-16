Wrapped BNB Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $352.67 or 0.00912328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $337.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00144712 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00179783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00945981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,545.25 or 0.99712086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,955,672 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

