Wrapped NXM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.98 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.34 or 0.00159124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00765915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00083557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07702722 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.