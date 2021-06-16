Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

