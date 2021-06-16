Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,499,100 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 2,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

