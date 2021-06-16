Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Xylem stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

