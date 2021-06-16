Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,567 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

