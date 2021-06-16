Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,399 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TCF National Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,002.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

