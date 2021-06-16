Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,221 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

