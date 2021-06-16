Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 707,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,604. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

