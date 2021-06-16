Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $626,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of -407.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

