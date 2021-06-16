Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $566,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.