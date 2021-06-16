Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $576,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $336.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

