Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,922 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,726.58, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

