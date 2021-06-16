Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $156,903.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.