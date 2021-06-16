YOU COIN (YOU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00758266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.86 or 0.07702039 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

