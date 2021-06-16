Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

