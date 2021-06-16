Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.