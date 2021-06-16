Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 1,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,737. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $4,083,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

