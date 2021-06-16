Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $48.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.01 million to $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $194.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.94 million to $194.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.78 million to $215.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 412,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

