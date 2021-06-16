Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post sales of $453.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.60 million. Herc reported sales of $368.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

