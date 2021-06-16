Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $48.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.26 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $959,574. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.