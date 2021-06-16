Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.43 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report $48.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.26 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $260.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.93 million to $291.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $498.50 million, with estimates ranging from $426.77 million to $570.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $959,574. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.