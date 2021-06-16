Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $3.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.40. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 572.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 59,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,311. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

