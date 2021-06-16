Zacks: Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%.

CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

CBD stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3997 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

