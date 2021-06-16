Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Flex reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,516. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 104.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,963. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

