Zacks: Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Shares of Plantronics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,162. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

