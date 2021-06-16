Zacks: Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 50,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

