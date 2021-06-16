Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

