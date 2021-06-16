Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

