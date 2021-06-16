Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million.

Several analysts have commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.41. 1,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $1,311,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

