Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $968.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $987.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $957.70 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,738,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

