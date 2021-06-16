Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.