Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $261.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the lowest is $243.51 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.61. 41,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,189. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $956.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

