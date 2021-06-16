Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report sales of $651.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.32 million and the highest is $654.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $7,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 193,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,756. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

