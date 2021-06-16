Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $42.94 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

