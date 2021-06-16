Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $33.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.81 million and the lowest is $32.48 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

ITI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $533,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Iteris by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.