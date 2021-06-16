Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

LSCC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 704,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.98, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after acquiring an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

