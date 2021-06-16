Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $986.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $986.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.00 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 805,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,052. Terex has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

