Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

