Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.40 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. Veritex posted sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $319.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $334.90 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $337.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.