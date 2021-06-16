Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $4.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,612. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.79.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

