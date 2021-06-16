Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Randstad stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Randstad has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

